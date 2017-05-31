How to make a unique nappy cake
So you have a friend who is having a baby and somehow you were elected to throw the baby shower. You have the food. You ordered the invitations. Pulled out your fancy serving dishes. But what is missing? A nappy cake!
It can serve as a nice focal point, in case people need a reminder for why they are there drinking mimosas on a Saturday afternoon, as well as being a practical gift for the parents-to-be.
Step 1
Buy the champagne. If you do not regularly drink champagne you will be surprised at how many different kinds there are and also how many different price points they come in.
Step 2
Find your platter. Either buy one from a discount party store, they have tin ones that are very inexpensive or cut your own out of sturdy cardboard or plywood.
Step 3
Begin rolling diapers. Put two of the wee diapers together and roll them. Fasten shut with an elastic band.
Step 4
Encircle the bottle with the rolled up diapers, fitting as many as possible into the ring. Then slip an elastic band around the entire thing to secure it.
Repeated the process to form an outer ring.
Then put an elastic around the entire ring to hold it securely to the bottle.
Are you keeping count yet, because that is already a lot of elastic bands. Don’t try to make due with the ones you have dug out of your junk drawer. I’m warning you now.
Step 5
After you do this you might notice that there is a bit of room. Take the opportunity to slide some unrolled diapers in around the bottle.
Pat it all into place so that the top is as even as possible.
Step 6
Now we are going to use our tissue paper to cover this entire layer.
No one wants to see the faces of licensed characters all over, and if you haven’t realized it yet all things for babies have licensed characters on them.
First, take two sheets of tissue paper and layer them together. Then, fold it into a square.
Step 7
At the centre corner cut a series of slits that are roughly equal to the radius of your champagne bottle.
Step 8
Carefully unfold the tissue paper and slip it over the neck of the bottle.
Tuck the strips in around the top of the bottle. Don’t worry too much about the top since there will be another layer of diapers covering it.
Carefully smooth the tissue paper down around the sides of the diaper. Get one of your larger elastic bands from your package and stretch it over the entire thing.
I will say that another set of hands is very helpful at this point. If you can grow yourself another set, please do, otherwise have someone around to give you a hand, literally. I crack myself up sometimes.
Trim the excess tissue from around the edges, however, make sure that you leave enough tissue paper to tuck under the layer of the cake.
Step 9
Now begin the second layer.
Take some of the unwrapped diapers and wrap them around the bottle until you achieve a thickness that is half as thick as the rolled up diapers. Is that as clear as mud?
How about this then, your bottom layer is two rows of rolled diapers plus a bit. Your top row will be one row of rolled diapers. You want this layer to be half way in between so that it creates nice symmetrical layers.
Step 10
Repeat the process for the second and third layers. However, remember that on the top layer you do not need to cut slices into your tissue paper. It is going to be a nice flat surface.
Step 11
Stand back and admire your handy work. Yes, it isn’t supposed to look finished yet.
Step 12
Now we are going to wrap the sides of the cake with a white satin ribbon. Think of it as the fondant layer. Since the ribbon is not as wide as the diapers I needed to use two rows on each layer, securing them in the back with the magic of scotch tape.
Step 13
Wrap the decorative ribbon around the layers. I tied the ribbon in a knot in the back of the cake. Then wrapped the co-ordinating ribbon around the knot.
Step 14
Make a bow out of the matching ribbon and stick it on the top of the cake and make some long “tails” to hang down.
There. Your diaper cake is done. Let the party begin.
Goto www.deliciousbuds.com.au to find out more about nappy cakes.